Two men stabbed at bus stop in Kingstown, St Vincent

The St. Vincent Times understands that two people were stabbed in Kingstown on Friday afternoon. It is not clear what the medical status currently is, as both were rushed to the hospital.

The stabbing occurred at the bus stop opposite the St. Vincent Cooperative Bank. It is reported that the stab victims are close family members.

A video obtained by the St. Vincent Times shows a young lady with blood stains on her clothes and a truck carrying a stab victim who seemed to have gotten the worst of it. There is also a blood-soaked jersey on the ground.

This will be updated.