Two missing, one rescued following boat accident near BVI

Following a recent boating mishap in or near BVI waters, one person who had been left at sea for days is stated to be in “severe but stable condition,” while two other people are still missing.

According to the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force’s (RVIPF) Information Unit, the guy was saved from an overturned boat that was discovered drifting south of Virgin Gorda on Saturday (November 26).

According to the authorities, “He reported that the boat had overturned with three individuals aboard some time on Tuesday.” “The other two are gone.”

The RVIPF added that the three are thought to be St Maarten residents in its statement to our news centre.

The cause of the boat disaster and if the involved vessel was already in BVI waters at the time of the unfortunate tragedy are still unknown.

Source : BVI NEWS