Two shot dead in Castries, St Lucia as gun violence rages on

At Bananes, Castries, two men were shot and killed on Sunday night.

Both males reportedly suffered several gunshot wounds close to the roundabout.

Those who were nearby claimed to have heard a barrage of gunfire.

Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) also reported that they responded to a call for help at around 8:37 p.m. and discovered two individuals who had “negative vitals” when they arrived.

