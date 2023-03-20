Two shot dead in Castries, St Lucia as gun violence rages on

At Bananes, Castries, two men were shot and killed on Sunday night.
Both males reportedly suffered several gunshot wounds close to the roundabout.
Those who were nearby claimed to have heard a barrage of gunfire.
Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) also reported that they responded to a call for help at around 8:37 p.m. and discovered two individuals who had “negative vitals” when they arrived.
Lee Yan is a journalist based in Cebu, Philippines. For the past 10 years, he has worked in the media and writes part-time for the St. Vincent Times.