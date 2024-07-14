Pole Yard: 2 Killed, 1 injured in overnight violence

On Saturday night, St. Vincent (SVG) recorded its 27th homicide, with the killing (shooting) of two men at Pole Yard, Arnos Vale.

The police confirmed to the St. Vincent Times on Sunday that the two are 16-year-old Jason St. Rose and 30-year-old Jomarl John.

A third man in his 60s who was also shot was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

On June 28, Kimani Richards was killed by masked gunmen while hanging out at a shop in Diamond, and on June 29, on Saturday evening, Ekron Edwards, a minibus driver from Ottley Hall, was fatally shot while sitting in his vehicle.

Police have not yet released an official statement on the Pole Yard shooting.