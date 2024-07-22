Two Suspects Charged with Murder in 2023 Shootings

Two suspects Charged with Murder in Separate Incidents

In a determined effort to combat violent crime, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has charged two suspects with murder in connection with separate incidents that occurred in 2023.

Michael Lyscott Charged with Murder of Leon Gaymes

On November 18, 2023, Leon Gaymes, a 26-year-old resident of Layou, was brutally shot while at his home. Following investigations, the police have charged Michael Lyscott, also known as “Metal,” a 21-year-old resident of Old Montrose, with the murder. Preliminary findings indicate that Gaymes was targeted and suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Despite being rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The tragic incident took place on Texier Road, Layou, shortly after 8 p.m.

Orande Dunbar Charged with Murder of Jervany Baptiste

In a separate case, on September 7, 2023, Jervany Baptiste, a 28-year-old laborer from Rose Place, was fatally shot on his way to work at a construction site in Buccament. The police have charged Orande Dunbar, also known as “Bells,” a 37-year-old resident of Rillan Hill, with the murder. The attack occurred around 7:55 a.m., and officers arrived to find Baptiste with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both Lyscott and Dunbar were arraigned before the Serious Offences Court on July 19, 2024. They were not required to plea to the indictable charges and were remanded into custody at His Majesties Prison (HMP) until September 9, 2024 for a preliminary inquiry.

The RSVGPF remains unwavering in its commitment to bringing justice to the victims and their families. We urge anyone with information that could assist with these and other investigations to come forward.

Contact Information:

– Police Emergency: 999/911

– Police Control: (784) 457-1211

– Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.