St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services continue to monitor the progress of two westward-moving tropical waves located over the tropical Atlantic.

The closest system is now located just east of the Windward Islands and moving near 17 mph. This tropical wave is expected to generate cloudy skies, pockets of heavy showers and thunderstorm activity across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines starting from Sunday. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash flooding or near rivers and streams should remain vigilant during this period.

Meanwhile, the axis of the second tropical wave which is of special interest, was located near longitude 35° West, or about 1790 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands and moving westward near 15 mph. Current model guidance suggests that some slow development is expected over the next few days and a tropical depression could form sometime early or by the middle of next week.

Regardless of development, heavy showers, thunderstorm activity, strong gusty winds along with rough seas are expected across SVG from late Tuesday.

Residents are strongly advised to keep informed on the progress of this system as Watches/Warnings may be issued at short notice.

Two Tropical Disturbances To Affect St Vincent and the Grenadines