Two Women Charged with Theft of Items from Lawyer

Call Agent and Customer Service Representative charged with Theft

On April 5, 2025, police arrested and charged Kennicia Foye, 24-year-old Call Agent of Campden Park and Antonia Jacobs, 24-year-old Customer Service Representative of Vermont, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused women stole one (1) grey and black cellular phone case valued at $50.00 ECC and one (1) black Samsung Galaxy S21 cellular phone valued at $1,500.00 ECC, containing one (1) Flow SVG sim card valued at $40.00 ECC. The total value being $1,590.00 ECC; the property of Roderick Jones, a 53-year-old Lawyer of Brighton.

The offence was committed in Kingstown on April 5, 2025. Foye and Jacobs appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on April 7, 2025. Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the offence. The matter was adjourned to November 26, 2025, for trial.