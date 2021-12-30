U.K Santander bank mistakenly pays out 130M pounds on Christmas Day

CTV – U.K. bank Santander got into the Christmas spirit this year by paying out a total of 130 million pounds (C$224 million) to customers by mistake on December 25.

The total payment was split over 75,000 transactions for around 2,000 corporate and commercial customers, Santander said in a statement published Thursday.

“We’re sorry that due to a technical issue, some payments from our corporate clients were incorrectly duplicated on the recipients’ accounts,” reads the statement.

“None of our clients were at any point left out of pocket as a result and we will be working hard with many banks across the U.K. to recover the duplicated transactions over the coming days.”

Santander blamed the duplicated payments on a scheduling issue, which the bank said was “quickly identified and rectified.”

The transactions were both regular and one-off payments which could have included supplier payments or wages, it added.

Santander is working to recover the funds from recipient banks through the “bank error recovery process,” according to the statement, and it has processes in place to seek recovery of funds deposited in error directly from recipients.

Santander U.K. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of global bank Banco Santander, which is headquartered in Spain.