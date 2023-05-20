U.N. Resident Coordinator Trebucq meets with SVG minister to assess progress on SDGs

Embracing Change for a Sustainable Future!
While in Saint Vincent, UN Resident Coordinator Didier Trebucq had an ‘insightful’ meeting with the Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on the accelerated progress of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Saint Vincent & the Grenadines.
Joined by Country Coordination Officer for SVG, LaFleur Quammie, the discussion centred around the Blue Economy, Digitalization, Strengthening Food Systems, Transforming Education, and Innovative Financing in driving positive change.
Thanks to the unwavering support and collaboration of UNBdosandOECS, we’re taking significant strides towards achieving these goals, creating a brighter future for all.
