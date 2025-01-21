U.S. Citizen Jonathan Lehrer Faces New Charges in Dominica

Jonathan Lehrer, a U.S. citizen already charged with the double murder of Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand, has now been additionally charged with firearms trafficking and illegal importation, according to local media reports.

On Thursday, January 16, charges were filed related to an alleged incident that took place on December 4, 2023, in Bois Cotlette, Soufriere. Lehrer is accused of trafficking a Mac 11-9MM threaded barrel, Glock magazines, and a significant quantity of 9MM ammunition.

These are serious charges; Lehrer did not submit a plea in court. The case will be tried by a judge and jury at the High Court.

Lehrer is represented by attorneys Lennox Lawrence and Wayne Norde, with Inspector Simon Edwards at the helm of the prosecution.

Magistrate Michael Laudat has directed the prosecution to provide all pertinent documents by March 15, 2025.

A preliminary inquiry regarding the firearms-related charges is scheduled for April 22, 24, and 25, 2025.