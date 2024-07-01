U.S. Embassy in Barbados Issues Security Alert

Location: Throughout Martinique
Event: Security in Martinique
Authorities in Martinique re-imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am due to ongoing unrest that has included looting, arson, street demonstrations and roadblocks. At least one person has died in the context of the unrest.
The Martinique Prefecture reports the curfew includes a ban on all travel on public highways, other than for “compelling health reasons and in the context of professional activities.” Police will carry out checks. The curfew will be in place through Monday, October 14.
Public schools and many government offices have been closed since Thursday, October 10, and the Aime Cesaire International Airport briefly closed on Thursday afternoon but has re-opened.
U.S. citizens in Martinique should check with local authorities regarding the current security situation, specific areas impacted by the curfew and whether any travel during the hours of the curfew could fall under one of the exceptions.
Actions to Take:
- Avoid large public gatherings.
- Maintain constant awareness of your surroundings.
- Pay attention to changes to security in your area.
- Avoid wearing jewelry or displaying cash.
- Regularly monitor local and international news and social media news channels.
