    U.S. Embassy in Barbados Issues Security Alert

    Press Release

    Location: Throughout Martinique

    Event: Security in Martinique

    Authorities in Martinique re-imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am due to ongoing unrest that has included looting, arson, street demonstrations and roadblocks.  At least one person has died in the context of the unrest.

    The Martinique Prefecture reports the curfew includes a ban on all travel on public highways, other than for “compelling health reasons and in the context of professional activities.”  Police will carry out checks.  The curfew will be in place through Monday, October 14.

    Public schools and many government offices have been closed since Thursday, October 10, and the Aime Cesaire International Airport briefly closed on Thursday afternoon but has re-opened.

    U.S. citizens in Martinique should check with local authorities regarding the current security situation, specific areas impacted by the curfew and whether any travel during the hours of the curfew could fall under one of the exceptions.

    Actions to Take:

