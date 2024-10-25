U.S Navy settles COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuit with Sailors

The law firm representing the plaintiffs said Wednesday that the U.S Navy and Department of Defence settled a COVID-19 vaccine mandate case with 36 Special Warfare troops.

Lawyers for Special Warfare community members met with Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro on Wednesday to settle. PACER, the federal court website, did not immediately provide details. According to a news release from First Liberty, the law firm that represented the 36 Special Warfare community members, the action was later changed to a class suit.

The settlement agreement, attached as exhibit one to a motion by attorneys for Austin and Del Toro, states that the Navy will review all plaintiffs’ personnel records to ensure the sea service removed any administrative separation processing, formal counselling, or non-judicial punishments related to the COVID-19 vaccine refusal.

The Navy will also check the separated plaintiffs’ DD-214s for a reenlistment code and misbehaviour discharge.

The Navy was ordered to train and post a statement on its website regarding religious tolerance in other agreements. The Navy must pay $1.5 million in attorney fees.

This has been a long and arduous process, but the Navy SEALs never gave up’, First Liberty Institute Military Practice Group head Danielle Runyan said in the announcement. We are happy that Navy members who followed their conscience and faith will not be penalised in their careers.”