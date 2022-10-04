U.S. NHC sees 40% chance of cyclone near Windward Islands

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands has a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.
“Some slow development is possible while the wave continues westward, and a tropical depression could form by late this week or this weekend over the central or western Caribbean Sea,” the Miami-based forecaster added.
Lee Yan is a journalist based in Cebu, Philippines. For the past 10 years, he has worked in the media and writes part-time for the St. Vincent Times.