U19 Scouting & Trials Program for SVG Youth Players

The U19 Scouting and Trials Program is here! Get ready to showcase your skills and grab the opportunity to represent SVG at the Windward Islands U19 Tournament in Grenada from April 4th to 16th, 2025.

Trials Dates & Venues:

Saturday, January 11th, 2025 – Arnos Vale

Saturday, January 18th, 2025 – Park Hill

Saturday, January 25th, 2025 – Cumberland

Time: 9am to 4 pm

Objective: The program aims to identify and select the best 30 youth players who will participate in 5 practice matches. From these matches, a 14-man squad will be selected to represent SVG at the prestigious tournament.