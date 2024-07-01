UberSoca Cruise Returns to St. Croix with 2,500 Revelers

The US Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and the Division of Festivals have announced plans for the 2024 UberSoca Cruise stop on St Croix.

The cruise, which will feature over 2,500 revellers, will start on October 24 at Frederiksted Pier, docking at the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility. The cruise will feature a Zombie-themed road J’ouvert with top local and international DJs, as well as performances by USVI Soca artists Adam O and Pumpa and Bouyon king Asa Bantan.

Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte is enthusiastic about the cruise returning to the USVI, stating that the partnership with UberSoca Cruise allows the islands to connect with the Caribbean diaspora and lovers of their rich regional culture.

Nathaniel Turner, CEO and Founder of Ubersoca Cruise, expressed excitement about returning to the US Virgin Islands for the upcoming sailing, stating that the cruise will take place from October 21 to 27.