UK opens (ETA) application to non-Europeans

UK OPENS PRE-TRAVEL REQUIREMENT TO NON-EUROPEAN VISITORS

The UK Government is introducing Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for millions of visitors who pass through the UK border every year, including six million from the USA, Canada, and Australia.

Starting from 28 November 2024, all eligible non-European visitors can apply for an ETA and will need one to travel to the UK from 8 January 2025.

Next year, The UK government will open ETA to eligible Europeans, who will be able to apply from 5 March 2025 and will need an ETA to travel to the UK from 2 April 2025.

From April 2025, all visitors to the UK who do not need a visa for short stays and who do not already have a UK immigration status will need an ETA.

However, we would like to remind our readers that an ETA will only give permission to travel to the UK as a visitor.

What you cannot do in the UK with ETA

Whilst coming to the UK with an ETA, you will not be allowed to:

stay in the UK for longer than 6 months

do paid or unpaid work for a UK company or as a self-employed person, unless you are doing a permitted paid engagement or event or work on the Creative Worker visa concession

claim public funds (benefits)

live in the UK through frequent or successive visits

marry or register a civil partnership, or give notice of marriage or civil partnership

Who does not need to apply for ETA

Please remember that you shall not need to apply for an ETA if one of the following applies:

you have a UK visa

you have permission to live, work or study in the UK (including Pre-Settled or Settled Status under the EU Settlement Scheme or right of abode)

you are a British or Irish citizen

you are travelling with a British overseas territories citizen passport

you live in Ireland, and you are travelling from Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey or the Isle of Man

you are a dual citizen with British or Irish citizenship

Application process and processing time

You will usually get a decision from the Home Office within 3 working days, but you may get a quicker decision.

We also underline that each person must apply separately, there is no group application.

After your application is approved, you will get an email confirming you have got an ETA. It will be linked to the passport you applied with.

Your ETA lasts for 2 years. You can travel to the UK as many times as you want during that time.

For further advice and assistance with ETA applications, or any other immigration matters, please contact our immigration team by emailing Robert Sookias at [email protected].