UK FCDO Issues Travel Advisory For SVG

UK FCDO Issues Travel Advisory Following Beryl’s Impact on St Vincent and the Grenadines

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) has issued a fresh travel advisory regarding the ongoing impact of Hurricane Beryl on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The FCDO gave an update on the Grenadine Islands, speaking to the continuing challenges faced by the islands six months after Hurricane Beryl made landfall in July 2024.

Travellers were urged to verify current conditions and available services before finalising their travel plans.

The FCDO reported significant damage to facilities on Mayreau and Union Island.

The impact extended to smaller islands in the region, with Palm Island and Petit St Vincent in the Tobago Cays also experiencing ongoing disruption to tourism services.

The hurricane’s aftermath continues to affect multiple aspects of the tourism sector, including accommodation and airport operations.

Travellers planning a visit to the affected islands were advised to verify their arrangements before departure.

“If you plan to visit Mayreau, Union, or the smaller islands, confirm arrangements with your travel agent or accommodation provider,” the FCDO stated.

Offering general guidance in the event of a hurricane, tourists were urged to monitor weather updates from the World Meteorological Organisation and the US National Hurricane Centre.

Local authority advice, including any evacuation orders, should be followed closely.

Before going abroad, Britons should consult the FCDO’s latest travel guidance for their chosen country. This will include the latest information on warnings and insurance, entry requirements, safety and security, health, and getting help.

A similar warning was issued for Grenada and its dependencies.