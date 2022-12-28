UK fugitive in Jamaica, girlfriend tells court

A British man wanted in the UK for murder may be hiding in Jamaica, a UK court heard recently. According to the court, the man’s children traveled to Jamaica to possibly visit him.

Stasious Scott (34) left the country four days after the November 2019 murder of 38-year-old Justin Bello.

Reports are that Bello was choked to death in Scott’s flat in Stockwell, Southwest London, and his body was placed in a suitcase and dumped in a bin shed in Wembley, Northwest London. His body was found 48 hours later by bin collectors when a foot was seen hanging out of a black suitcase on the ground.

According to the Jamaica Gleaner, the trial of co-accused proceeded and concluded last week, with several co-defendants now awaiting sentencing for their roles.

Detective Sergeant Kerry Burgess of the London-based Metropolitan Police Service told The Gleaner that the manhunt is still active for Scott.

“I can confirm we are undertaking enquiries to locate and arrest Stasious Scott, but unfortunately, I cannot disclose the destination or nature of those enquiries. We are aware of what was said in court in relation to Mr. Scott’s children traveling to Jamaica,” Burgess said.

According to The Gleaner, Scott is a British passport holder and reportedly has Jamaican family roots.

Scott’s girlfriend, Suzanne John, who gave evidence during the trial, said she had sent her children to stay with him in Jamaica. She also indicated that she had his phone number and agreed to give it to the police. John said she has tried to persuade Scott to turn himself in.

Last week, the jury acquitted Scott’s co-accused and best friend, Cornell Burrell, of murder. Scott’s father, Oliver Scott (53), from Hornsey, North London; Cecilia Bruce-Annan (50), from Stanmore, North-West London; and Christopher Hatton (44), were all convicted of perverting the course of justice.

Suzanne John, Scott’s 40-year-old partner, a solicitor working in criminal law, was cleared of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. His half-brother Paris Bell-McKay, 28, from South West London, was also cleared.

Senior officers in the Jamaica Constabulary Force told the Gleaner they were unaware of a request from the UK police for Scott.

Several international fugitives have been held in Jamaica over the years, with the most recent being Charles Manord Rainey, who was wanted in the United States for aggravated child molestation and sexual battery filed against him in 2010. He was living in Jamaica for over ten years.