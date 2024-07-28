UK Govt Provides £500,000 in Aid to SVG & Grenada

The British High Commission in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has announced support measures for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada following Hurricane Beryl.

The UK government provided up to £500,000 of support through the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) for their rapid response.

The aid included 800 shelter kits and solutions for over 1600 families to store fresh water, delivered within days to those made homeless by the hurricane.

The British High Commissioner also worked closely with CDEMA to support the deployment of emergency response teams, setting up and running emergency operations centres, assessing needs, and sorting logistics.

The High Commissioner also highlighted the commitment of the new British government to treat climate change as a priority. St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, though politically independent from Britain, have Britain’s King as their ceremonial and constitutional Head of State.