UK national Sarm Heslop remains missing in the Caribbean after 18 months

Over a year and a half has now passed since Sarm Heslop went missing from St. John in the US Virgin Islands in the early hours of Monday, March 8, 2021, from her boyfriend Ryan Bane’s catamaran. Sam’s parents and friends are now urging the USVI Police to release the CCTV footage of Sarm and Ryan after they left the bar 420 to center on the night she went missing. Footage that the authorities previously said did not exist.

In March 2022 Sarm’s parents visited the US Virgin Islands, escorted by the British Consulate from Miami, and met with the USVI Police at a pre-arranged, organised meeting. During the meeting, Sarm’s parents were shown CCTV footage of Sarm and Ryan after they left the bar 420 to Center, despite previously advising that on the night Sarm went missing there was no CCTV footage recorded! Sarm’s Mother, Brenda Street, has confirmed that the footage was stopped by the US Virgin Islands Police before the end of the recording.

In an attempt to find new leads, Sarm’s parents reached out to the USVI Police and asked for a copy of the CCTV footage which could be released to the media but the USVI Police have declined to provide this stating that it would jeopardise the ongoing investigation. Since Sarm’s parents visited the USVI in March little to no communication has been received from the US authorities regarding the investigation. Why would Police not release the CCTV footage of Sarm’s last movements?

In the CCTV footage Sarm is seen wearing skirt/shorts and a top but her boyfriend, Ryan Bane, told police and Sarm’s parents and friends that she was wearing a black dress with flowers on. There was not a black dress with flowers on in her belongings when these were returned to her parents some months after her disappearance.

Sarm’s friends who created #Findsarm and Findsarm.com were previously told that “The CCTV cameras were not working in the area in which she was last seen with Ryan Bane on the night she went missing”. There are no security cameras on the boat and no sign of Sarm on land or in the sea despite air and sea searches. “Sarm would not just go missing. Someone, somewhere, knows what has happened and if the FBI can support the US Virgin Island Police search it may help find the answers we need and deserve.” they say.

The FBI have asked to assist with investigations but to date the USVI Police have declined their requests. A full forensic search of the catamaran Siren Song, of which Sarm was a resident with her boyfriend Ryan Bane has never been conducted, and despite the USVI Police stating they have requested warrants, all have been declined by US authorities.

We were told CCTV footage didn’t exist but it does, as seen by Sarm’s parents

Ryan was wrong about what Sarm was wearing on the night she went missing

Virgin Islands Police Department have refused offers of assistance from the FBI

“We implore the US Virgin Islands Police to share the CCTV footage and work hand in hand with the FBI to find answer to the disappearance of Sarm Heslop” said Sarm’s parents and friends.

Sarm is described as 5 feet 8 Caucasian female of slim build. She has a bright-coloured tattoo on her left shoulder featuring a seahorse, bird, butterfly and a pink flower.

A reward for anyone with information that leads to a significant breakthrough in the case is offered and anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sarm is urged to call Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Sarm’s family: https://gofund.me/f25712dd

www.findsarm.com