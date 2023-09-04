UK to require visitors from eligible nations to fill out ETA for entry

The United Kingdom is in the process of implementing a new policy that will mandate travelers from qualified nations to complete an Electronic Travel Authorisation document in order to gain entry into the country.

This policy will enable anyone to travel to Great Britain for various purposes without the need to obtain a visa.

The confirmation of the list of qualifying countries is still pending. However, it is anticipated that Caribbean countries to be encompassed in this list will include Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Lucia, Belize and Bahamas.

The commencement of the worldwide implementation of the program is anticipated to initiate in November.

In order to engage in tourism, visit family and friends, conduct business, or pursue educational activities in the United Kingdom for a duration of up to six months, it is imperative to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA). Additionally, individuals seeking to avail themselves of the Creative Worker visa discount may visit the UK for a maximum period of three months. Moreover, the ETA is also required for transit purposes, even if one does not want to through UK border control procedures.

An ETA is not required for individuals who possess a British or Irish passport, possess authorization to reside, work, or study in the United Kingdom, or hold a valid visa for entry into the United Kingdom.

For further details, please refer to the official government website https://www.gov.uk/guidance/electronic-travel-authorisation-eta.