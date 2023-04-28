UK used its funds to steal Venezuelan gold: Report

The British Foreign Office spent some 80 pounds sterling, coming from public funds, to support the campaign of opposition figure Juan Guaidó to seize approximately 697 billion dollars in gold belonging to Venezuela in the Bank of England, according to the documents obtained by the Declassified portal.

The data highlights the extent to which the UK government has aided Guaidó’s efforts to gain access to Venezuelan state assets, with the Foreign Office investing political and financial capital in this case.

The UK Government Legal Department initially refused to provide this spending data, stating: “We will not comment further due to ongoing legal proceedings”, however the Foreign Office later released the data following a release request of information of Declassified.

The Bank of England first refused to release Venezuela’s gold in 2018, citing doubts about the legitimacy of the government of Nicolás Maduro.

Throughout this case, the UK government insisted at all times that it recognized Guaidó, and not Maduro, as president of Venezuela.

In turn, Guaidó’s lawyers argued that he was authorized to represent and control the assets of the Central Bank of Venezuela in London.

The data obtained by Declassified represents a key element that will make it increasingly difficult for the UK government to counter claims that the case for gold has been political at its core.

Venezuela To Seize Assets Obtained by Corruption

The National Assembly (AN) unanimously approved the Asset Forfeiture Act (AFA), which allows Venezuelan authorities to confiscate assets obtained by corruption and use them to finance social programs, infrastructure or public services.

The AN President Jorge Rodriguez, who congratulated the speed with which lawmakers approved the AFA, sent the new norm to the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Chamber for its review and subsequent promulgation.

First discussed on March 31, the 48-article act was approved amid recent scandals related to the discovery of corruption networks. So far, however, the Bolivarian authorities have managed to arrest 61 people linked to these networks.

Rodriguez also announced the creation of a “Special Legislative Commission” that will be chaired by Diosdado Cabello and will be in charge of reviewing all the laws related to the fight against corruption so as to make them more energetic and efficient.

Group of Friends in defense of the UN letter met in Caracas

The group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the Organization of the United Nations (UN) strengthened this Monday its objectives for the promotion of a more just world, where the diversity and sovereignty of all nations are respected, in a meeting held in Caracas as part of the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace.

The information was released on chancellor of the republic, Yván Gil, who through his account on the social network Twitter explained that the Group of Friends met to commemorate the International Day of Multilateralism and Peace Diplomacy: “Commemorating the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy of Peace, we held this meeting with the members of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter for the promotion of a more just world, where the diversity and sovereignty of all are respected. the nations”, published the Chancellor on his Twitter account.

Gil stressed that the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter has raised the flags of multilateralism “when we see that the imperial powers try to impose a new world order, based on rules that nobody has discussed and that we have not approved”.

