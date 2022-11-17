UK warns nationals of travel to T&T due to high levels of violent crime

UK advisory warns of T&T crime

THE UK has updated its travel advisory for Trinidad and Tobago in terms of crime, safety, and security, warning citizens that the country has “high levels of violent crime.”

The update was issued on November 11, just days after the US advised its citizens to reconsider travelling to T&T due to the crime situation.

While the US advisory has received widespread attention, prompting Ministers of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr. Amery Browne and National Security Fitzgerald Hinds to meet with US Charge d’Affaires Shante Moore, the UK advisory has received little attention.

The UK said the update was “still current” until yesterday.

“There is a high and increasing level of violent crime in Trinidad, including gang-related incidents, particularly in and around Port of Spain’s city center, including Laventille, Morvant, and Barataria,” it said. Crime is more common in local communities, but it can also affect visitors.”

“The majority of attacks on tourists are motivated by robbery.” Even in daylight, don’t walk alone in deserted areas, and avoid travelling beyond major populated areas late at night and before dawn.”

The UK stated that “most visits to Tobago are trouble free, and incidents of violent crime are rare.” Recent incidents, however, have involved tourists (including British nationals) being robbed and raped.”

It also advised British citizens to avoid carrying large amounts of cash and to avoid wearing “eye-cathcing jewellery” while out and about.

Source : UK Government