The Unity Labour Party may elect a new leader at its national convention in July.

Ralph Gonsalves, leader of the ULP, made the disclosure on WEFM’s Issue at Hand program on Sunday.

Last Thursday, Gonsalves said he addressed the issue openly at the party’s national council meeting.

“There is no vacancy in the office of Prime Minister or leadership of the ULP, but I discussed openly moving to the transition, to have the way prepared for the convention on 31 July”.

“At that convention, we would elect a new deputy political leader, we may elect a political leader too, while the Prime Minister continues. We will decide how far into the term he continues or whether he serves the full distance”

“All these are questions that we raised openly as we do normally and we’ll have discussions at the constituency level, but one thing is for sure, we won’t have any confusion about succession, none at all”, Gonsalves said.

‘If there is the slightest hint of confusion, you know I would not have it’, Gonsalves warned.

Speculations are rife that the next leader of the ULP could be either Gonsalves’s son Camilo Gonsalves or Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar.

Over 400 persons attended the party’s national council according to Gonsalves.