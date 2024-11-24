Ad image
National

ULP Confirms New Faces for 2025 Elections

Ernesto Cooke

The St Vincent Unity Labour Party is set to announce new candidates for at least three constituencies in the upcoming 2025 election.

During the party’s convention on Sunday, Ralph Gonsalves, leader of the ULP, announced that Montgomery Daniel, the current MP for North Windward, and Frederick Stevenson, the current MP for South Windward, will not be contesting in the 2025 elections.

Gonsalves indicated that multiple individuals have expressed interest in the South Windward area, and the party will adhere to its standard selection procedure.

Gonsalves expressed confidence that, due to Daniel’s impressive representation, Grace will successfully guide the party to victory in North Windward.

Grace Walters, the current CEO of Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, is expected to be the candidate for the party.

Gonsalves has confirmed that Edwin Snagg will not be a candidate in the Southern Grenadines.

Gonsalves disclosed that the party plans to pursue the Kingstown seats currently held by the opposition NDP.

By Ernesto Cooke
Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.
