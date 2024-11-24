ULP Confirms New Faces for 2025 Elections

The St Vincent Unity Labour Party is set to announce new candidates for at least three constituencies in the upcoming 2025 election.

During the party’s convention on Sunday, Ralph Gonsalves, leader of the ULP, announced that Montgomery Daniel, the current MP for North Windward, and Frederick Stevenson, the current MP for South Windward, will not be contesting in the 2025 elections.

Gonsalves indicated that multiple individuals have expressed interest in the South Windward area, and the party will adhere to its standard selection procedure.

Gonsalves expressed confidence that, due to Daniel’s impressive representation, Grace will successfully guide the party to victory in North Windward.

Grace Walters, the current CEO of Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, is expected to be the candidate for the party.

Gonsalves has confirmed that Edwin Snagg will not be a candidate in the Southern Grenadines.

Gonsalves disclosed that the party plans to pursue the Kingstown seats currently held by the opposition NDP.