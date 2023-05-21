Dr. Grace Walters on Saturday, 20 May, was nominated by the ULP North Windward Constituency Council as the ULP’s candidate for North Windward in the 2025 elections.

Walter’s candidacy is expected to be approved in the party’s next convention.

Once approved by the party’s hierarchy, Walters will face off against the NDP’s candidate, Shevern John.

This will be incumbent Montgomery Daniel’s final term. Walters has worked as a staff nurse and hospital administrator.