UN and SVG sign Country Implementation Plan

On Friday, September 9th 2022, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and Didier Trebucq, Resident Coordinator of United Nations Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean signed the Country Implementation Plan (CIP).

The CIP aims to operationalise the Multi-Country Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (MSDCF), which covers the period 2022 – 2026 and guides UN development activities that are aimed at fulfilling the 2030 Agenda in the English and Dutch-speaking Caribbean.

In addition to providing a clear overview of UN entities’ activities, the CIP also supports MSDCF monitoring, reporting, and evaluation based on results.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has developed a Country Implementation Plan (CIP) for the period 2022-2023 in partnership with UNDS.