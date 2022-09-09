United Nations opens common premises in Kingstown, St Vincent

In line with the United Nations Secretary General’s efficiency agenda, a new common premises to house the United Nations Operations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines was officially inaugurated on Friday, September 916, 2022.

Located on the 1st floor of the National Insurance Services Building in Kingstown, the office will now coordinate all UN interventions and projects with greater efficiency, while also reducing the overall carbon footprint as noted by Didier Treducq, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations Barbados and Eastern Caribbean.

During the official ceremony, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Hon Senator Keisal Peters said that “the consolidation of UN services into a single space recognizes the need for a true system-wide unified presence to assuage logistical and operational challenges which may arise in the implementation of projects.”

Minister Peters further stated that “the office provides a mechanism for the enhanced sustainability of UN interventions and the improvement of coordination on issues and responses appropriately tailored to meet the needs of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

The United Nations’s mandate is to coordinate multilateral relations with the further goal to maintain international peace and security, developing friendly relations among nations, achieving international cooperation, and being a centre for harmonizing the actions of nations.