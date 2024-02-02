St Vincent To hand over Pro Tempore of CELAC to Honduras on March 1

António Guterres, the Secretary General (Chief) of the United Nations, will be present at the one-day CELAC Summit in St. Vincent (SVG) on March 1. The summit will take place at Sandals Resort in Buccament Bay.

Approximately 33 heads of state and government are anticipated to participate in the occasion, during which Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will transfer the Pro Tempore Presidency to Honduras.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated on Wednesday that the Secretary-General of the United Nations has already expressed his intention to visit. “This is the inaugural visit of any United Nations Secretary General to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, either before or after the country gained independence.”

Gonsalves stated that additional diplomats are anticipated to arrive from the United States, Europe, India, Africa, and the ASEAN nations (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

CELAC comprises 33 nations and encompasses a population of around 650 million individuals.