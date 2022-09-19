Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Monday 19th September met with H.E António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary-General discussed global development and ongoing work for the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as the need to bolster efforts to fight climate change.

The Sustainable Development Goals or Global Goals are a collection of 17 interlinked global goals designed to be a “shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future”. The SDGs were set up in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly and are intended to be achieved by 2030.

Discussions were also held on increasing access to finance by Small Island Developing States.

Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are a distinct group of 38 UN Member States and 20 Non-UN Members/Associate Members of United Nations regional commissions that face unique social, economic and environmental vulnerabilities.

During this week, Gonsalves will be involved in a number of bilateral engagements with representatives from other countries as well as the United Nations and other officials.

He is expected to address the General Assembly on Saturday 24 September 2022.

This year’s session is being held under the theme, “A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.”