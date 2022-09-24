UN-Venezuela cooperation agreement on sustainable development signed

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez stressed that this agreement directs cooperation in several areas for development.

The Government of Venezuela signed on Friday a cooperation agreement with the United Nations Organization for sustainable development in the period 2023-2026.

The Ministry of Economy, Finance and Foreign Trade of Venezuela said that this agreement “proposes an aligned roadmap of development under the global commitment of the 2030 agenda.”

For her part, the executive vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, said that the agreement directs cooperation in several areas for development, such as health, education, food, science and technology, trade, economy, among others.

“We understand this plan as a path for the development of a Venezuela that has been blocked, attacked by governments that do not respect human rights at all,” he explained.

For his part, the sectoral vice president of Planning, Ricardo Menéndez, stressed that the new cooperation framework between Venezuela and the UN focuses on the Homeland Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“It is an agenda that assumes the challenges of the pandemic and unilateral coercive measures, to draw actions in a development plan. A stage is closed and spaces are opened to 2030, “he said through his account on the social network Twitter.

In turn, the resident coordinator of the UN system in the country, Gianluca Rampolla, said that the agreement has as its main purpose to benefit the Venezuelan people.