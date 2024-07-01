UNDP Reaffirms Support for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

The Honourable Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs, welcomed Ms. Limya Eltayeb, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), during a courtesy call held at the Ministry on Friday, 20th September 2024.

The meeting underscored the ongoing partnership between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the UNDP, as well as the shared commitment to sustainable development, resilience building, and economic advancement for the region.

During the meeting, Minister Stephenson expressed his appreciation for the continuous support that the UNDP has provided to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, particularly in areas of climate resilience and disaster risk management. He emphasised the importance of strengthening collaborations that align with the country’s national development priorities and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ms. Eltayeb reaffirmed the UNDP’s commitment to deepening its engagement with the government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. She highlighted the organisation’s dedication to supporting initiatives that promote sustainable livelihoods, preservation of the environment, strengthening governance structures and the empowerment of citizens, especially in the face of emerging global challenges.