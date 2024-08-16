Cuban engineers arrive in SVG to boost energy collaboration post-Beryl

Three Cuban engineers from the Electric Union of Cuba (UNE) system arrived this morning at Argyle International Airport, in St. Vincent and Grenadines, where they were received by the head of the Generation Division of VINLEC (Electricity Company of this country), Mr. Rohan Robertson and the Cuban ambassador, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry.
The arrival of the engineers opens a new stage of collaboration in this field, which is achieved after the agreement reached between VINLEC and the Cuban Electrical Engineering Services Company SA (SIECSA), entity in charge of providing comprehensive and specialized technical services abroad and in Cuba to foreign entities related to the energy industry.
The Cuban ambassador encouraged the engineers to work hard and remain focused and disciplined, while expressing his confidence that they will deeply contribute to this fraternal people, with whom Cuba maintains strong relations of friendship and cooperation, especially after the impact of Hurricane Beryl, which caused so much destruction during its recent passage through Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (Embassy of Cuba in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines/Cubaminrex).