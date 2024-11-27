UNECLAC Hosts Workshop In SVG

ENTREPRENUERAL WORKSHOP BEGINS

A one-week workshop focusing primarily on entrepreneurs directly involved in the tourism and hospitality sector, as well as those that provide other services began here today.

Michael Hendrickson – a representative of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (UNECLAC), said the workshop is linked to ECLAC’s project “Building Back Better in the Tourism Dependent Caribbean Economies Post COVID-19”, a project that aims at developing strategies to rebuild the tourism sector after the pandemic in a sustainable manner.

Hendrickson said that he anticipates a stimulating and inciteful workshop and it will cater for both new and established entrepreneurs.

The workshop will be facilitated by Hayden Blades, President of Business Insight and is being held at the Foreign Affairs conference room.