Unemployed Man Arrested for Honey Theft Spree in Kingstown

Calliaqua Resident Charged with Multiple Counts of Theft

On December 2, 2024, police arrested and charged Brien Cuffy, a 69-year-old unemployed resident of Calliaqua, with multiple counts of theft.

Investigations revealed that between November 19, 2024, and December 2, 2024, the accused stole a total of 17 bottles of honey from a grocery store in Kingstown, with a combined total value of $578.25 ECC.

The offences occurred on multiple occasions during the above-mentioned period, involving the theft of IGA Honey and Essential Everyday Honey brands.

Cuffy appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on December 3, 2024, and pleaded guilty to the charges. He was remanded in custody until December 10, 2024, for sentencing.