Unemployed youth & adults ages 17 to 45 urged to apply for TVET

YATE…Opportunity for Young People

Youths and adults between the ages of 17 and 45 years who are unemployed and or underemployed are invited to register for technical, vocational, education training (TVET) under Cohort 7 of the Youth and Adults Training for Employment (YATE) Programme.

Registration will commence at the YATE Recruitment Drive and Exhibition on June 2″, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. at Heritage Square.

The recruitment drive is to sensitize the target group of the opportunity to access training for emerging jobs and offers a space for them to register early for the Cohort 7 training scheduled to commence on July 17, 2023.

Career Coaching, Financial Literacy and Introduction to Entrepreneurship will run from June 26th to 30th. These will be followed by the skills training from July 17th, 2023 for periods ranging from 12 to 16 weeks depending on the programme.

The programmes offered are: Plumbing, Electrical Installation, Electronics: Small Appliance Repair. Welding, General Construction, Bartending, Food Preparation and Cookery, Cake Baking and Decoration, Commercial Food Preparation, Housekeeping, Garment Production, Aquaponics: Crop Production, Soft Furnishing, Motor Vehicle Repair and General Office Administration.

Skills training will take place at the Campden Park Technical Institute, Barrouallie Technical Institute, Kingstown Technical Institute, Georgetown Technical Institute and by private providers.

The Youth and Adults Training for Employment (YATE) Programme is a component of the Human Development Service Delivery Project (HDSD) which is funded by the World Bank.