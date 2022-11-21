Unemployed youths, adults 17 – 40 urged to enroll in TVET classes

Youths and adults between the ages of 17 and 40 years who are unemployed and or underemployed are invited to register for technical, vocational, education training (TVET) under Cohort 6 of the Youth and Adults Training for Employment (YATE) Programme.

Registration will commence at the YATE Recruitment Drive on November 28, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the open space next to the Kingstown General Post Office on Halifax Street.

The recruitment drive is to sensitize the target group of the opportunity to access training for emerging jobs and offers a space for them to register early for the Cohort 6 training scheduled to commence on January 3, 2023.

Career Coaching, Financial Literacy and Introduction to Entrepreneurship will run from January 4 to 13.

These will be followed by the skills training from January 16th, 2023 for periods ranging from 12 to 16 weeks depending on the programme.

The programmes offered are: Plumbing, Electrical Installation, Welding, General Construction, Bartending, Commercial Food Preparation, Cake Baking and Decoration, Housekeeping, Garment Production, Amenity Horticulture, Drapery, Production, Motor Vehicle Repair and General Administration.

These skills training will take place at the Campden Park Technical Institute, Barrouallie Technical Institute, Kingstown Technical Institute, Georgetown Technical Institute and by private providers.