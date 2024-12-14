UNFPA Unveils Draft Policy for Adolescent Healthcare in SVG

DRAFT POLICY TO BE PRESENTED TO CABINET

A draft policy document from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), titled “Standards for Quality Healthcare Services for Adolescents in St. Vincent and the Grenadines” was presented to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

The policy will go before Cabinet for review.

The policy was presented to the Minister of Health Hon. St. Clair “Jimmy” Prince earlier today at the Ministerial Building.

Minister Prince commended the dedicated health care professionals who contributed to the policy document and to the adolescents who lent their voices to the formulate the document.

He added that “the real challenge- and opportunity-lies ahead in implementing these standards across all levels of our healthcare system. This will require the ongoing commitment of all stakeholders, adequate resources and a shared vision.”

The development of these standards recognizes that adolescents require tailored, supportive, and inclusive health services.

The policy document was created under a project which was implemented by UN Women and UNFPA with the financial support of Global Affairs Canada.

Meanwhile, another document titled “the Sexual Health Education Workbook” was presented to the Society of and For the Blind from the UNFPA and the St. Vincent Planned Parenthood Association. This handing over took place at the UN Common Ground at the NIS Building.

The document, which is in braille, is a resource kit addressing sexual and reproductive health issues.