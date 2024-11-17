UNFPA Workshop Strengthens Reproductive Health Supply Chain Management Across Eastern Caribbean

More than two dozen supply chain managers from the Eastern Caribbean gained essential skills in forecasting and managing reproductive health supplies at a recent workshop in Saint Lucia. Hosted by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Sub-Regional Office for the Caribbean, the training equipped participants to better anticipate health needs, prevent supply shortages, and respond effectively during emergencies.

This four-day workshop, held on 4-7 November as part of the Build Back Equal (BBE) Project funded by Global Affairs Canada, brought together public sector professionals from across the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to strengthen reproductive health supply chains across the region. The BBE Project supports gender equity and resilience in Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines, aiming to build systems that better serve women and girls in the region.

Led by experts in reproductive health supply chain management, the workshop trained central medical store managers and procurement officers on the quantification and forecasting of essential reproductive health supplies. “Our goal is to equip these professionals to forecast and secure critical health commodities accurately, especially for vulnerable groups,” explained Dr. Batula Abdi, Technical Advisor on Sexual and Reproductive Health for UNFPA’s Caribbean office.

With the Caribbean’s vulnerability to hurricanes and natural disasters, the training included a module on emergency preparedness—a crucial component to prevent supply interruptions during crises. “Emergencies don’t stop reproductive health needs. Girls will still menstruate, and women may go into labor even during a storm,” noted Ogwuche Odo, UNFPA’s Reproductive Health Commodity Security Specialist. “This training helps ensure that these essential health supplies remain accessible, even when natural disasters strike.”

The workshop’s principal sessions were led by Pamela Steele, a former UNFPA Humanitarian Logistics Specialist. Participants received hands-on training in reproductive health supply chain protocols and engaged in group exercises to apply their knowledge to real-life scenarios. They also explored ways to strengthen relationships with suppliers and NGOs to build resilience across the region.

By improving reproductive health commodity security, UNFPA aims to support the region in reducing maternal health risks and preventing negative outcomes related to contraceptive stock-outs. “When supply chains are reliable, we reduce the likelihood of unplanned pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and related maternal health risks,” emphasized Dr. Abdi. UNFPA’s role in securing these supplies is essential to saving lives, promoting maternal health, and fostering sustainable development in the Caribbean.