UNICEF Applauds Adia Daniel on Recent Youth Ambassador Award

UNICEF has Congratulated 18-year-old Adia Daniel for being named Vincentian Youth Ambassador at the Youth Advisory Council SVG Youth Excellence Awards 2024.

Adia is a UNICEF Eastern Caribbean x Let’s Unpack It Mental Health Focal Point and has been a powerful advocate for youth.

Daniel represented Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the SIDS Global Children and Youth Action Summit and addressed the UNICEF Executive Board at the UN on Climate Change and Children.

UNICEF, in a release, said they are proud to support young leaders like Adia, shaping a better future for all.