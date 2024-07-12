UNICEF provides supplies to Hurricane-Impacted families in SVG

In the past week, UNICEF has delivered over 900 dignity kits to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

UNICEF Eastern Caribbean, in a Facebook post, said they have provided essential supplies to families impacted by Hurricane Beryl, particularly on Union Island and Mayreau.

Teams from UNICEF are on the ground in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, working tirelessly to uphold children’s rights and meet their needs during this emergency.

UNICEF’s primary focus is on the most vulnerable girls and boys who require extra attention and support in the 12 countries and territories it serves in the Eastern Caribbean Area.