UNICEF’s report on SVG youth unemployment

In the OECS subregion, the total youth population (ages 15-24) is estimated at 103,000, of which 34% were employed in the labour force and 26% were unemployed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic; in comparison, 85% of adults ages 25-64 were employed and 9% were unemployed prior to the pandemic.

In Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, only 28% of youth were employed in the labour force, compared to 80% of adults; whereas 41% of youth and only 19% of adults were unemployed.

Youth were twice as likely as adults to be unemployed

Youth ages 20-24 (78%) were four times more likely to be employed than youth aged 15-19 (18%); whereas, youth ages 15-19 (41%) were twice as likely to be unemployed than youth aged 20-24 years (19%).

In terms of gender, male youth (50%) were slightly more likely to participate in the labour force than female youth (45%); male youth (50%) were also more likely to be unemployed than female youth (39%).

Youth Not in Employment, Education or Training (NEET)

The NEET indicator is the percentage of the youth population that is neither working nor in education or training. It includes those youth who are unemployed and those who are inactive for other reasons.

As a consequence, the definition excludes a potentially significant proportion of the youth population who are not working but are not actively seeking employment for a variety of reasons.

In Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 39% of youth ages 10-24 are in education, 28% are employed and 33% are NEETs. Youth NEETs are more likely to be aged 20-24 (44%) than 15-19 years (23%); they are also more likely to be female (37%) than male (29%).

Country Youth Unemployment

International Labour Organization, ILOSTAT database. Data as of June 2022.

Antigua and Barbuda – 26 %

Barbados – 30.6

Dominica – 40 %

Grenada – 29 %

Haiti – 35.7

Jamaica – 26.1

St. Lucia – 38.7

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 41.1

Trinidad and Tobago – 12.7