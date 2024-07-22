Field Hospital Opens on Union Island to Address Medical Needs

Times Staff
Photo: API

St. Vincent’s Ministry of Health, along with support from regional counterparts, has erected a field hospital on Union Island.

Ninety percent of the houses on Union Island’s southern Grenadine island have suffered severe damage or destruction.

The API, in a short release, said the facility has a 40-bed capacity among other amenities.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves earlier this month said the government had the field hospital in stock.

A field hospital is a temporary hospital or mobile medical unit that takes care of casualties on-site before they can be safely transported to more permanent facilities.

