Plane Swerves Off Union Island Airport Runway, No injuries

Pilot With 20+ Years Experience Narrowly Avoids Accident

A small aircraft (plane) with registration number N7262A swerved off the runway at Union Island airport on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.

The Union Island airport, which sustained damage from Hurricane Beryl, is being used for relief flights only.

Sources tell the St. Vincent Times that the CESSNA 206H, a fixed-wing single-engine plane, was coming in for landing but aborted the approach as the winds had shifted southwards due to heavy rains. The incident occurred during an attempt at a second landing.

The Bougainvilla Hotel’s owner was piloting the aircraft at the time of the incident. Sources tell the St. Vincent Times that the pilot has over 20 years of flying experience.

“He is one of the people you can call out for medical evacuation in the middle of the night, and he would not refuse,” one resident told the publication.

Records show that CF AVIATION TRUST LLC, TRUSTEE WILMINGTON, DE, US, is the owner of the aircraft.

The airport is now closed for all aircraft and is scheduled to reopen on August 15. ECCAA has launched an investigation into the incident.