According to a report by CSSN on April 12, a yacht was approached and led to a non-park mooring and what was perceived as a high fee was demanded, then refused, and then the boat was taken to one of the park moorings and a proper Marine Park ticket/voucher given for payment.

A lot of harsh words were exchanged as reported by CSSN.

That night, the yacht’s mooring line was cut and the boat went adrift, the crew was awakened by the unusual motion of the boat at 0030HRS. The crew managed to avert disaster and were very close to going aground/striking the concrete dock.

The next morning another young man arrived at 0500 and asked to be paid for his “services” although he had not been involved in any way.

When examined closely it was clear that many sharp cuts had been made on the yacht’s mooring line. The crew visited the Marine Park offices later that day and after some discussion the overnight fee ($60ECD) was waived given the circumstances, and the yacht departed.

CSSN says it has asked the Marine Park manager to clarify the mooring selection/payment process for their moorings and the role/payment of boat boys .