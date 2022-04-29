Union Island man on drug charge granted $15000.00 bail

On 26.4.22, police arrested and charged Jouls Mills, a 26-year-old Labourer of Ashton, Union Island with two counts of possession of a Controlled Drug with intent to supply.

According to the investigations, the Accused allegedly had in his possession five hundred and sixty (560) grammes of cannabis with intent to supply it to another.

He was also charged with having in his possession two thousand one hundred and ten (2110) grammes of cocaine with intent to supply it to another. The incident occurred on Union Island on the 26.04.22 at about 10:00 am

The Accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges and plead not guilty. He was granted composite bail in the sum of $15000.00 with one surety.

He was ordered to surrender all travel documents and stop notices were issued at all ports of Entry and Exit. He was also ordered to report to the Barrouallie Police Station every Monday and Friday between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm. The matter was adjourned to 3.05.22.