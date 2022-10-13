Union Island resident Sherma Adams stabbed to death last night

Sherma Adams was stabbed to death on Wednesday night in a tragedy which shattered the peace of the residents of the close-knit community on Union Island.

The information is that Adams was stabbed in her sleep and found at her home in Clifton. She was rushed to the Union Island health centre where she succumbed to her injuries.

The death of a woman who would go out of her way to assist anyone has sparked anger. The St. Vincent Times understands that a close relative could be a person of interest.

Adams, a businesswoman, provided supermarket and food services on the Southern Grenadine islands and catered for people as far south as Pettie, Martinique.

The incident occurred sometime between 9 pm – Midnight.

Adams’ murder follows that of Veronica “Keisha” Small, who was found with a piece of PVC pipe inserted into her body on the now defunct E.T Joshua airport runway on Thursday, August 25th.

Adams just over a month ago, on August 27, was part of the Seventh Day Adventist March and Rally on Union Island, which among others called for an end to violence against women, some two days after the discovery of Small’s body in Arnos Vale.

This information will be updated.