Union Island residents felt earthquake that struck near Trinidad

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake which struck near Trinidad this afternoon was felt in parts of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the magnitude 5.8 earthquake occurred at 3:16 pm at a depth of 98.1 km near the cities of Port of Spain and San Fernando, Trinidad.

Several persons on Union Island said they felt tremors and shared their experiences via Facebook. According to one person, ‘the table just shook’.