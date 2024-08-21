Union Island Secondary Set to Reopen Amidst Hurricane Recovery

Prime Minister Gonsalves Conducts Progress Assessment Visit to Southern Grenadines Amid Ongoing Recovery Efforts Following Hurricane Beryl

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves led a high-level delegation to the Southern Grenadines on Monday, to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the ongoing recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

The team, which included Minister of Grenadines Affairs Hon. Bererva Browne, former Permanent Secretary of National Security Mr. Godfrey Pompey, CEO of BRAGSA Mr. Kem Barthamelow, and Director of Grenadines Affairs Mr. Edwin Snagg, among other key officials along with former West Indies Cricketer Marlon Samuels, visited several islands to evaluate progress and identify critical needs for the restoration of affected areas.

During the visit, the Prime Minister and his team conducted on-site inspections and held a series of closed-door meetings in Canouan, where they received updates from the local police base.

The island has seen significant progress, with approximately 75% of electricity restored.

On Union Island, which bore the brunt of Hurricane Beryl’s impact, clean-up efforts are heightened. The Prime Minister and his delegation met with members of REACT and Gumnolimbo, two groups leading the technical and logistical operations to restore the island’s functionality.

In anticipation of the new school year, the team is working alongside state entities to prepare the Union Island Secondary School for reopening by the second week of September.

Dr. Gonsalves said despite significant challenges, including the destruction of all electrical poles and the need for generator power, efforts are underway to restore electricity and water tank facilities. Additionally, plans are in place to replace all school supplies and furniture lost in the hurricane.

The Prime Minister emphasized his commitment to ensuring that students whose parents wish to have them remain on the island will have access to schooling. However, he noted that contingency plans are also being made to accommodate students on the mainland if necessary, as the situation remains fluid and subject to adjustments.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to all those involved in the recovery efforts and reiterated the government’s commitment to restoring the Southern Grenadines with resilience and adherence to updated building codes.

Dr. Gonsalves added that the revitalization and renewal process continue with urgency, and the government remains focused on bringing stability and normalcy back to the affected communities as soon as possible.