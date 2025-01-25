90% of Union now have electricity, Desalination plant to be set up

SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS SINCE HURRICANE BERYL

The government’s ongoing recovery efforts on Union Island have made significant progress in the six months following the devastating storm that impacted the island.

Liaison Officer attached to the Ministry of Urban Development, Abdon Whyte, said the latest developments touch infrastructure restoration, housing repairs, education and water and food distribution among other key areas.

Whyte said that since the storm, over 105 roofs have been repaired or replaced, and the government has provided material assistance to over 200 homes across the island. He noted that the recovery effort included clearing roads, repairing essential services, and addressing the most pressing needs of residents.

“We have had some challenges along the way, particularly in the logistics of acquiring materials and facing unexpected issues. Despite these, we are committed to ensuring that every family receives the necessary support to rebuild their homes and communities,” Whyte told the Agency for Public Information (API).

He said that currently, over 250 homes have been reconnected to the island’s electricity grid, with 90% of the island now having power.

The Liaison Officer said that some businesses are also up and running, and the government continues to support locals with materials and assistance.

Water distribution has been another area of focus, with the government working closely with a water mission as well as the Central Water and Sewage Authority (CWSA) to set up 11 distribution points across the island.

Whyte revealed that in the coming months, desalination plants are expected to be set up and become operational by February 2025. They are expected to produce 50,000 to 60,000 gallons of water per day, which will ease the current reliance on water trucking.

He also noted that in response to the immediate needs of the community, the government set up a community kitchen in late October 2024, after World Central Kitchen’s departure. A second kitchen has been added and this initiative currently provides over 1,000 meals per day to residents, including schoolchildren, the elderly, and construction workers.

“The food distribution program has been essential for ensuring no one on the island goes hungry,” Whyte stated, “we understand how important it is for families to have access to nutritious meals, especially during such challenging times.”

Despite significant damage to schools, the Union Island Secondary School has reopened and hosts over 80 students from both primary and secondary levels.

“Education was one of our top priorities,” Whyte emphasized, “within a short period of time, we ensured that schoolchildren had a safe, functioning place to learn, with free meals and transportation provided. Students also benefits from free transportation from Mayreau and other areas.”

In addition to education and housing, Whyte said the government has been focused on improving transportation access, offering free transportation for residents traveling to and from St. Vincent via the ferries. The internet and phone coverage across the island has also improved significantly, ensuring that the community is more connected than ever according to the point man.

Responding to concerns about political victimization, Whyte reiterated the government’s commitment to impartiality.

“We do not ask people about their political affiliations,” he said, “this process is about helping everyone, regardless of who they support. Our team, made up of local residents, is committed to supporting our neighbours and ensuring fairness in every aspect of this recovery.”

As recovery works continue, Whyte remains optimistic but acknowledges there is still much work to be done.

“We are making significant strides, but we know there are still families without roofs, businesses that need more support, and infrastructure that requires further attention. We are committed to completing the rebuilding process as quickly as possible, and we will continue to work hard to ensure that Union Island emerges stronger and more resilient than ever before.”